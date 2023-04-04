Kowal Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,217 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,220 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.53.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.107 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

