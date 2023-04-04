Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $23.05 Million Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 439.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,607 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for approximately 6.9% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned about 0.46% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $23,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 58,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at $968,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $39.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.