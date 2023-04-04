Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Kowal Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,147 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned 1.27% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPXI. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

FPXI opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $260.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.