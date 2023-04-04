Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,357 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,030 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 756,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,532,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 128,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $28.89.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.