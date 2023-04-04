Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $427,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Shares of DE stock opened at $414.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $411.26 and a 200-day moving average of $406.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

