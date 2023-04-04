KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Up to $11.40

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $11.65. KT shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 214,753 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get KT alerts:

KT Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT

KT Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in KT by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of KT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of KT by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of KT by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of KT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.