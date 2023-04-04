KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Up to $11.40

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $11.65. KT shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 214,753 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04.
KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.
