L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Decreased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

LHX traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.42. 66,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,250. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $264.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 83.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

