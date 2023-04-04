Lake Street Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,938,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,397,729. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

