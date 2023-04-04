Lake Street Financial LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,175 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 246,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,371,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,638,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $21.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

