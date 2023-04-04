Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Stock Up 0.9 %

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,772,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.98. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

