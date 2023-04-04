Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 263 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPIB. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 549,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,456,000 after acquiring an additional 505,814 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,925,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 261,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after buying an additional 167,785 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 299,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after buying an additional 122,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,286.5% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 106,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JPIB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.37. 19,239 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $284.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.22.

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.