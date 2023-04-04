Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 4,680 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,536,000 after buying an additional 151,609 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after buying an additional 204,684 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.77. 238,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,512. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.49 and its 200-day moving average is $226.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $293.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

