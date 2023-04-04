Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 4,744 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.66. 7,264,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,366,955. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $188.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.54.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

