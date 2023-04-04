Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Director Sells $461,723.29 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $17.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $504.29. 1,264,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $501.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.42. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $548.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

