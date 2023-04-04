Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett Stock Up 7.5 %
LCI stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Lannett has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.96.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Lannett
Lannett Company Profile
Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.
