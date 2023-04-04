Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Up 7.5 %

LCI stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Lannett has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lannett

Lannett Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lannett by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,398,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lannett by 88.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Lannett by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lannett by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Lannett by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 615,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.