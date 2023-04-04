Laurentian Lowers NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.01% from the stock’s current price.

NWH.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cormark lowered their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.64.

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.27. 627,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.97. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$8.23 and a 12 month high of C$13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

