LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Citigroup

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of LZ opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 0.73.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.90 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 20,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $169,298.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 206,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 39,558 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $340,989.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,050.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 20,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $169,298.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 206,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,845 shares of company stock worth $1,306,551 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 791.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

