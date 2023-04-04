Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LGRDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Legrand from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Legrand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. Legrand has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

