Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

LGRDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Legrand from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Legrand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49. Legrand has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

