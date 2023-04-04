Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 291,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 733,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

DRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

