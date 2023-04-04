LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $6.27

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.27, but opened at $5.93. LG Display shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 118,504 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LG Display in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
LG Display Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LG Display
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LG Display (LPL)
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
- MSC Industrial Supply Co.: High Yield, Value And Growth In 2023
- 3 Stocks With Solid EPS Estimates & Charts For The Tech Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.