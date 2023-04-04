LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $6.27

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.27, but opened at $5.93. LG Display shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 118,504 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LG Display in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in LG Display by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 213,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 40,897 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 641.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter worth $508,942,400,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

