LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.
LifeMD Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $18.55.
About LifeMD
