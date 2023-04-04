LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

LifeMD Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $18.55.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

