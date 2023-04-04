Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.53. 109,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,371. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $174.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 42,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $261,637.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,511.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 42,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $261,637.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,511.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 53,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $326,543.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,040,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,312 shares of company stock worth $738,099 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

