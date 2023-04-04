Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Shares Gap Up to $22.37

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.37, but opened at $22.82. Lincoln National shares last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 501,291 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

Lincoln National Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 24.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 107.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

