Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $272.43 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 268,899,791 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

