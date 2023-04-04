Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $463.22 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 780,177,762 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 780,111,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00387862 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $87.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.