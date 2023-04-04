Litecoin Market Cap Reaches $6.82 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and approximately $508.80 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $93.93 or 0.00328645 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011895 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000875 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000610 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,634,352 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

