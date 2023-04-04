Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,500 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the February 28th total of 299,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.20.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $267.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.36. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $192.19 and a twelve month high of $281.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

