Lpwm LLC Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,860,000 after buying an additional 138,310 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,558,000 after acquiring an additional 425,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,964,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,560,000 after purchasing an additional 214,832 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $109.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.40.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

