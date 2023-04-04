Lpwm LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 3.3% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth about $88,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average is $76.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

