Lpwm LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Lpwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,272,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,651,000 after acquiring an additional 57,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after acquiring an additional 869,859 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 294.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 168,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 70,752.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 221,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.28.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

