Lpwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lpwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.63.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

