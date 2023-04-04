LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $30,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.37. 1,241,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,785. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

