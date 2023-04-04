Mammoth (MMT) Price Down 14.2% This Week

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 32.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $11.53 million and approximately $11,997.51 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Mammoth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008025 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00029447 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018292 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003460 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,893.67 or 1.00003407 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00236267 USD and is up 31.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,361.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.