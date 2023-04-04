MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $399.78

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $399.78 and last traded at $395.52, with a volume of 95897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $389.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities raised MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.36.

MarketAxess Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.93. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 0.80.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

