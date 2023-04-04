Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on April 28th

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MNP opened at GBX 349 ($4.33) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 328.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 309.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £259.55 million, a P/E ratio of -428.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 272.16 ($3.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 357 ($4.43).

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

