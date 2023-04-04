Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (MNP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on April 28th

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MNP opened at GBX 349 ($4.33) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 328.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 309.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £259.55 million, a P/E ratio of -428.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 272.16 ($3.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 357 ($4.43).
About Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust
