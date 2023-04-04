Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.00. 1,084,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $347.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

