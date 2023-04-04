McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $282.50 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $282.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.35. The company has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.