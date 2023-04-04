McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Trimmed by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 4.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $136,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.16.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $282.03. 782,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,030. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $282.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.35. The firm has a market cap of $206.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

