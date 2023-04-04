MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,634 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.89. 259,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

