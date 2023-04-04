MDxHealth (MDXH) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare MDxHealth to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth -118.86% -218.20% -44.01% MDxHealth Competitors -1,098.41% -83.10% -30.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MDxHealth and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00 MDxHealth Competitors 171 857 1731 32 2.58

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MDxHealth currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 253.98%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 48.48%. Given MDxHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than its competitors.

12.6% of MDxHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of MDxHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

MDxHealth has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MDxHealth and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $37.05 million -$44.04 million -1.78 MDxHealth Competitors $1.03 billion -$114.63 million 4.10

MDxHealth’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MDxHealth. MDxHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MDxHealth competitors beat MDxHealth on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

