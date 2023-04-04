Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $7.06 on Friday. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $164.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.01.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 35.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 115.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

