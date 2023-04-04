Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Medallion Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ MFIN opened at $7.06 on Friday. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $164.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.01.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
Medallion Financial Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 35.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 115.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.
Medallion Financial Company Profile
Acts as Private Equity Fund
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.