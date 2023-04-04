Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Lowered to $15.00 at KeyCorp

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 84.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MPW. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.91.

MPW traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,134,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,686,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,449,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,153,000 after buying an additional 550,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,253,000 after purchasing an additional 348,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

