Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Lowered to $15.00 at KeyCorp

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 84.73% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MPW. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.91.
Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
MPW traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,134,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,686,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
- MSC Industrial Supply Co.: High Yield, Value And Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.