Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Decreased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.00. 790,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,658. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.46.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

