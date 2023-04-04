Metahero Tops One Day Trading Volume of $840,004.96 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. Metahero has a total market cap of $21.33 million and approximately $840,004.96 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009693 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00021897 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

