Meter Governance Price Up 16.7% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $3.42 or 0.00012011 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $58.14 million and $682,648.07 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003520 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000788 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,163,256 coins and its circulating supply is 17,017,442 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,157,208 with 17,015,410 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.94718419 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $358,727.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.