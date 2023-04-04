MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Materion worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Materion by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,780,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 329,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Price Performance

MTRN stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.00. The company had a trading volume of 45,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,016. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.12. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $118.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTRN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Materion Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

Further Reading

