MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Markel by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Markel by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Insider Activity at Markel

Markel Stock Performance

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKL stock opened at $1,296.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,313.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,272.02.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Further Reading

