MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

