MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,425 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after purchasing an additional 343,345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,079,000 after purchasing an additional 282,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $244.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.86. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $283.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

